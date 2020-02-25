Make the Most of Your Outdoor Space with a Retractable Roof From Heatmax NZ

As we enjoy these long summer days, it may be the time to consider expanding your living space by having a retractable roof installed by Heatmax. Retractable roof systems, utilising advanced technology and materials, were first introduced to the New Zealand market by Heatmax NZ, and offer a vast range of knowledge and experience in the selection and installation of this beautiful product.

The most cost-effective way of increasing your usable floor space is with the installation of a retractable roof, designed to protect your space from the rain and sun,

allowing you to add valuable floorspace without the cost of adding to the bricks and mortar of the building itself.



Since their inception, retractable roofs have attracted the attention of architects and designers looking for a waterproof and wind rated solution to outdoor weather protection and changes to weather conditions, and this beautiful, functional all weather protection fully maximises your outdoor living space.

Each roof is situation specific. Gutterings, downpipes, and remote control are standard and the addition of posts, side curtains and lighting as required make for a beautiful outdoor area, customised to your exact requirements. Framed in aluminium, powder coated with the colour of your choice, maybe to match existing joinery, the roof fabric is Ferrari membrane and will withstand wind speeds of 120km an hour.

Manufactured in New Zealand from European componentry ensures speed of delivery and no extra costs for shipping and currency exchange rates, and local technicians are on hand to measure and quote and attend to any after care requirements

Heatmax NZ is the leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of outdoor heating and shade products which are vastly superior in design and efficiency, and installing a retractable roof can easily and stylishly increase your space year round.