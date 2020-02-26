Allegion's Keyless Range Ideal for School Lockdown Security Plans

Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produce everything from mechanical locks to advanced biometric scanning devices, keeping every solution simple and integrated. Different people have different security needs, and they tailor their approach to each situation and create products to work with other systems - furnishing a truly integrated solution.

At Allegion, better solutions start with listening and building relationships that reinvent security, and nowhere is this more apparent than school lockdown security plans. The importance of lockdown cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts a school’s ability to safeguard students, staff and visitors within its walls.

How do education providers recognise the need for a lockdown solution?

If the door hardware requires an individual to step out of the room to lock the door

Hardware with no ability to restrict who locks or unlocks the door

The hardware has been prevented to latch (which breaches fire ratings)

Doors that do not automatically close

Hardware that is not permanently attached to the door

Door hardware that slows down entering or leaving a room during an emergency

Allegion have a wide range of digital and keyless locks in touch with modern lifestyles, starting with the Schlage S-6000 digital touch pad door lock. The latest electronic lock in the Schlage product line, the S-6000 is packed full of features. There are also additional safety features, such as a built-in alarm which can sense forced entry, and an auto re-locking feature if the door is left unlocked for a period of time. The door can also be unlocked from the inside in an emergency such as a fire by rotating the lever from the inside, at any time.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is built with Bluetooth technology, allowing users to quickly pair the lock with their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and now Android phones. For added convenience, the Schlage Sense deadbolt works with HomeKit, Apple’s new technology. The lock can be operated a number of convenient ways, including by ﬁnger-print reader, keypad, card, key fob or stick-on patch. There is also a key override in case of emergency, with safety features as above.

A standalone, electronic solution will provide instant local lockdown. The lockdown is activated by a fob within proximity of the door, and is the most economical electronic solution, so for more information on best smart door locks, keypad entry locks and security door handles and locks please go to https://www.allegion.co.nz .