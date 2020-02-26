Good Ventilation in Summer With uPVC Windows From Eco Doors & Windows

There are many benefits of uPVC windows and doors, including energy efficiency, durability, and low maintenance, but in the summer in New Zealand, we are looking for good ventilation and low conductivity.

uPVC (Unplasticised Polyvinylchloride) is a highly resilient material that is used extensively in the building industry worldwide, as more and more people are looking for energy efficient and sustainable alternatives to timber or aluminium, and uPVC is the perfect material for the New Zealand climate.

uPVC is a natural insulator and has low conductivity of heat, and uPVC windows and doors insulate your home by keeping air sealed tightly within the system. This leads to less reliance on air conditioning units and heaters to regulate the temperature within your home, and uPVC windows and doors therefore conserve energy and save money in the long run.

uPVC windows and doors come in what is called a ‘Tilt and Turn’ configuration, which means that the windows and doors open in two directions, allowing for optimal draft-free ventilation. Windows can tilt inwards, allowing outside air to be channelled through the sides of the window with hot air escaping through the top. Windows can also turn fully open, which allows for easy cleaning from the inside of your home.

Eco Doors & Windows’ line of high-quality uPVC windows is affordable and yet still a substantial step up in performance from typical domestic windows. With impressive insulation, long term durability and custom colour, design and fittings options, uPVC windows represent great value for money for those seeking to maximise performance on a budget. Whether replacement or new construction, energy savings or certified passive house, uPVC windows offer the flexibility and insulation values to cover any project's needs.

For more information on upvc windows Wellington, double glazing Wellington and uPVC windows please go to https://ecowindows.nz/ .