Newtech's Latest Bathroom Catalogue Now Available in Print

The new Bathroom Catalogue Edition 20B is the latest catalogue released by Newtech and is also their largest and most extensive edition to date.

Full of inspirational new trends and design elements, the Bathroom Catalogue Edition 20B covers a wide range of amenities as well as introduces the newest range of Newtech bathroom designs on offer.

Until last week, this catalogue was only available in digital form, but now for buyer convenience, it has been made available in print form as well.

This edition introduces a whole new range of vanities, excellent slab tops and vessel designs for you to consider incorporating into your bathroom plans. Newtech’s fantastic new range of slab tops include timber, stonecast and cutting-edge quarts slabs. This range combines perfectly with their new range of vessel basins, such as their elegant design Quarto Round basin and Newtech’s composite StoneCast basin designs which offer unlimited innovation possibilities.

The catalogue also features a new design Charlton bath range for freestanding and back-to-wall bath designs. With sloping lines and a curved profile, the Charlton offers a fresh new look to consider for your bathroom. Made from acrylic and with an elegant glossy finish, this bath is refreshing and easy to clean.

The Bathroom Catalogue Edition 20B range is an innovative and excellent catalogue to explore when planning your ideal bathroom. With the help of Newtech’s Milazzo Modular bathroom system, you can easily customise your bathroom space to suit your needs and preferences.

If you are interested in incorporating Newtech bathroom amenities into your bathroom design, you have easy access to all of Newtech’s products and designs, which are available in warehouse for immediate dispatch today.

