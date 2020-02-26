Just Water Announce the Completion of the Re-launch of their New Website

Just Water, New Zealand’s largest supplier of water deliveries, are pleased to report they have just completed a complete re-launching of their new website. They have also refreshed their brand look with a new logo and colour scheme, so they are confident that people will notice the difference and enjoy negotiating the website, even more than formerly.

Just Water have been delivering exceptional service at competitive pricing since 1989, ensuring thousands of satisfied customers, and providing New Zealand’s largest range of boiling and chilled drinking water systems, with solutions to fit your needs and budget. They guarantee safe, pure drinking water from their HACCP certified water bottling plants and mineral-rich artesian sources.

Just Water have always been very environmentally aware, with their mantra, “refill not landfill” and offer several convenient alternatives to single use plastic, providing water with a healthy twist. The success of the July 1st official ban of single-use plastic shopping bags last year, means it is now time to tackle the major issue of facing up to the consequences single-use plastics are having on our environment. Just Water supports and encourages New Zealanders to get on board with using sustainable solutions to urgently reduce our country’s plastic footprint. This is the reason they are making a stand by stopping the use of single-use plastics.

World-class service and products are only possible with teamwork. From your delivery driver, to customer services who get things sorted, to the technicians that keep everything humming, the Just Water team work hard together to deliver a fantastic customer experience.

Finally, Founder and CEO Tony Falkenstein says, “I built Just Water on trust and fair play, and I treat every customer as though they were my own family. So, if we’re not living up to your expectations, contact me directly. I promise to do the right thing by you,” so for more information on floorstanding water coolers, water cooler delivery and underbench boil & chill please go to justwater.co.nz .