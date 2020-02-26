NZ Vapor Discuss the Adantages of a Refillable Pod System

The first vaping systems were designed to look similar to cigarettes, which makes sense since they were designed to help users quit smoking – or at least cut back. But it didn’t take long until people began modifying their systems and creating new designs with bigger batteries, larger juice tanks, and new shapes.

The hot technology in vaping these days is pod systems, which let you buy juice pods with different flavors – or fill your own – and use them with the same battery, mouthpiece, and sometimes the same coils. In a pod system, the reservoir, which may include the wicking system and heating elements, is one component, while the mouthpiece, battery, and other electronics are in another.

Choosing a pod system with the wicking and heating system in the pod avoids the problem of switching flavors and having to clear out any remaining taste of the previous flavor. It makes vaping very convenient. It also tends to make it easier to remove and clean or replace the coils.

Refillable pod systems give you more freedom in terms of flavor. Also known as open pod systems, these devices utilise empty pods that are manually filled by the user. The main advantage to them is that you have a wider range of flavors at your disposal. Most refillable pods last 3-5 days, although that approximation depends on how often you vape. An important aspect is knowing the signs of needing to refill your pod. Two warning signs that you need to change your pod is a reduction in flavor and a reduction in vapor emitted from your pod.

Refillable pods are about 90% cheaper to use on a monthly basis (compare 1ml of the eliquid in closed pods versus 1ml of eliquid in a 60ml bottle by NZV). Another major advantage is that the user knows where the liquid comes from (hand made in NZ) and what ingredients have been used. With prefilled / closed pods you’ll usually get a product out of China and the choice is limited. Open (refillable) pods allow you to choose your liquid, i.e. buy from NZVAPOR where the quality standards are high and the product is reliable.

