Jenlogix Update Their Software For Building Structural Health Monitoring

Jenlogix have updated their cloud software solution for their building structural health monitoring solution. The onsite Rapid Structural Health Diagnostics (RSHD), with just 3 Palert+ units installed, can rapidly identify, on site, which buildings are likely to have been damaged by an earthquake, just moments after an event. It provides evidence-based data allowing structural engineers to inspect and clear buildings more rapidly. This data is also available in the cloud.

The system tells of any change to the building structure after the earthquake, regardless of whether the building meets the current building code or not. It will still show the before and after change. This information can be acted on by engineers in conjunction with visual inspections to provide occupiers with reassurance. The system uses the state of the building before the quake and compares to the same figures after the quake to determine if there are issues. The building will still need to be assessed by engineers.

If installed in a new building the data can be used by engineers with their model to confirm the modelled response against actual, and more accurately understand where there is damage. If no model is available as with older buildings, the data can still be used by engineers to understand the amount and type of movement that impacted the building, and therefore where the potential damage has occurred.

The software “in the cloud” allows engineers to access the data from anywhere. This helps to triage the work of inspection, saving time and money. This is a significant change from the traditional approach, and has been demonstrated and proven over a number of buildings around the world. The system uses the actual displacement calculated from the PGA of the ground floor compared to the top floor. The first floor unit is used as a reference unit for this calculation.

In addition, a stiffness index is calculated from the calculated resonant frequency, allowing engineers to confirm the build compared to the computer model. The software has been expanded to include the ability to monitor any structure, such as dams and bridges, with any number of Palert units. Also added is the ability to measure a building’s torsion response. Another added feature is the ability to input free field seismometer information, useful if in base isolated buildings. By comparing the movement of different units, the engineers can identify potential issues with the structure.

For more information on seismic monitors and quake alarms please go to http://www.earthquakeearlwarning.systems/ .