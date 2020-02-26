Give the One You Love the Universe at Stardome!

Our night sky is filled with love stories, and for star-lovers it’s hard to picture anything more romantic than spending the night under distant twinkling lights. For thousands of years, storytellers have passed down myths of heroism, hardship and heartache through the constellations, and many have historically looked to the twinkling sky for guidance on matters within the heart. They believe that the celestial world holds the key to success in love, and this belief had found its way into our language, with idioms such as “a love that’s written in the stars,” and “star-crossed lovers.” With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to highlight ancient love stories from the celestial past that are, quite literally, written in the stars.

Stardome Observatory & Planetarium opens the doors once a year to loved-up couples for a romantic virtual tour of the stars. Welcomed with bubbles, canapés and live acoustic music, couples attending this exclusive event are encouraged to arrive early to explore the space gallery and exhibits. Doors to the luxury-themed Space Room will be open, where couples will be treated to wine tasting from Villa Maria and pick up their Mini Magnum ice-cream to take into the planetarium show.

In the planetarium theatre the relaxing, reclining seats await, positioned for the perfect view of the 360° dome ceiling above them. Hand holding is encouraged. As the lights dim and the bright stars illuminate above, it is easy to get lost in the epic views of our night sky. The real world will fade away as you journey into the galactic with your loved one as a travelling companion. Guided by the experienced Stardome presenters you will explore the heavens and hear tales that pay tribute to the most romantic celestial objects. Questions from the audience are encouraged in the planetarium, so the shape of the show differs in each session to accommodate this.

Tickets to the Valentine’s Day show include a gift bag, containing a bottle of Dulcet rosé, two stemless wine glasses, Kōkako coffee, body wash and Whitakker’s Artisan chocolate. The gift bag itself is a reusable jute shopper bag. Also included in the bag is a grand romantic gesture – an Adopt a Star for your loved one. You will receive all the information you need to find your star in the night sky, for future romantic nights out.

In previous years the Valentine’s shows at Stardome have completely sold out quickly, so couples have to act fast this year to secure their tickets. Five shows run at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. Per couple costs $150. Booking is essential on 09 624 1246 or at www.stardome.org.nz. Find out more at the Stardome website http://www.stardome.org.nz/events/valentines-day/ .

