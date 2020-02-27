Williams Corporation to Develop 26 Townhouses on Salisbury Street

Property Development Company Williams Corporation’s latest Christchurch purchase at 201/205 Salisbury Street will become a development of 28 townhouses, the company announced recently. It is expected to be a sought after first home or property investment in Christchurch.

Located on Salisbury Street, within the Four Avenues, these townhouses are walking distance to New Regent Street, Margaret Mahy Family Playground, Christchurch Central and many other amenities. There are 28 one and two bedroom townhouses, on fee simple titles. The one bedroom units start from $420,000 and the two bedroom units from $490,000.

Williams Corporation are extremely passionate about inner city living and getting residents back to Christchurch city and strongly believe well-built townhouses and apartments are the future of New Zealand housing and a solution to the housing crisis. The company believes every New Zealander should own their home.

The design of the townhouses at Salisbury Street will have open plan kitchen, living and dining. It features an extremely functional kitchen that will impress, plus there is a separate laundry with storage space under the stairs. Upstairs there will either be one or two full size bedroom(s), which include large built-in wardrobes. Also there is a full size bathroom upstairs.

The outside features a private low maintenance courtyard with ample space for a barbecue, table and chairs. The outdoor area also includes a storage shed along with an outdoor power supply.

“We are very proud of the design appeal of this development. With BGC Fibre Cement Weatherboard in colour combinations of Dulux Mt Aspiring Half (Resene Half Black White) and Dulux Te Kuiti, extensive landscaping and elegant pergolas identifying your formal entranceway. This simple yet tasteful design is market-leading with townhouse construction resulting in a highly appealing visual aspect while maintaining extreme functionality and low maintenance,” the company said in a statement on their website.

Williams Construction is using premier products in the project. “Quality is paramount in our properties and only the best products are going into the construction and fit-out of our developments. Starting with an engineered gravel base and concrete raft foundation, then laminated veneer framing, coupled with double glazed windows, solid air barriers, upgraded glass wool insulation, which is guaranteed for 70 years and aerated concrete intertenancy walls,” the statement said. “Finishing with European tiles, washable paint and upgraded magnesium oxide flooring, giving the first floor that concrete feel. All our products are purchased from large industry-leading companies, to ensure reliability and quality.”

Williams Corporation property consultants can help clients see their display home.

For more information, visit www.williamscorporation.co.nz .