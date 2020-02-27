Prepare Your IT Strategy for 2020 with CodeBlue

CodeBlue recommends you prepare your IT strategy for the New Year, saying, “A crucial aspect of IT support is planning, and it is important to plan your IT strategy out for the whole year. Road-mapping your IT direction from the year’s outset – including your strategy to deal with nasty IT surprises and in conjunction with your IT support services – will ultimately help you do both”.

The key to achieving your goals lies in discussing them closely with your IT partner, making sure they are achievable with your IT support. They’ll be able to help you understand what is within budget, and what is not. Your partner will also be able to outline how changes may benefit your business, and help you decide on how to prioritise your goals.

The second step towards planning your IT strategic roadmap for 2019 is to establish monthly goals and KPIs, in conjunction with your larger goals. Breaking down how you and your IT partner can reach your proposed goals will help you achieve them, and as a business owner, you will be able to keep a closer eye on how your IT plan is developing, and subsequently, be more mindful of the cost.

Your IT support partner needs to be aware of all your concerns, but they should also understand the unique security or data risks faced by your business. Once you identify these issues, you can plan accordingly.

