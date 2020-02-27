Spa Ayurda Recommend Herbal Teas to Soothe Your Dosha

Herbal tea has a long history in the east as both an all-season refresher and as a health drink. With an infinite number of herbs, aromatics, and spices that you can steep, naturally brewed herbal tea can be tailored to your individual needs.

One of the best ways to enjoy herbal tea is to consider your own unique constitution. In Ayurveda, each person is made up of a unique combination of the three life energies, or Dosha – Vata, Kapha, and Pitta. As Vata is formed from air and ether, Pitta from water and fire, and Kapha from water and earth, these three unique energies have unique qualities, and finding out where your dominant dosha lies can help you keep your body in balance.

Kapha is in full excess during springtime, with dampness in the air, so because of this excess, it’s doubly important for you to balance this dosha if it’s your dominant energy. An imbalance of kapha can lead to sluggish digestion and congestion of the lungs. To counteract the dampness and coldness of kapha, steep warming herbs and spices in hot water to wake your digestive fire. Ginger is pungent, potent, and heating – perfect for banishing accumulated toxins and dampness. To make a simple at-home kapha tea, simply grate fresh ginger into hot water and bring to boil in a saucepan. Strain the tea through a sieve, and add honey to sweeten.

Spa Ayurda’s sister clinic Planet Ayurveda also has a gourmet Kapha blend of Ayurvedic herbs such as shankhapushpi, holy basil, ginger, and black cardamom here – perfect for stimulating the mind and the body.

Vata is characterized by lightness, movement, and coolness through the winter, and an imbalance of vata results in insomnia, fatigue, and constipation. Your main mission would be to ground your body and heat it up from the inside. Clove is a wonderful aromatic that livens up your circulatory system and metabolism, and helps to raise the heat of your body. Simply steep ground clove or clove oil in hot water, and enjoy!

Our Vata tea, available at Planet Ayurveda, is a reinvigorating gourmet blend of clove, county mallow, black cardamom, and long pepper to stoke your digestive fire and add a soothing grounding to your inner energy.

Pitta is the energy of summer, so as the days grow longer you should take special care to cool down your dominant pitta. An imbalance of this hot energy can lead to heartburn, inflammation, and even high blood pressure. Arjuna, a cooling and astringent ancient Ayurvedic herb, is powerful in balancing overheating of the body and protecting the cardiovascular system.

If you struggle to find this herb at your local supermarket, Spa Ayurda have sourced a special mix of arjuna, sandalwood, ginger, and vetiver grass to cool down an overheated pitta energy. Available at Planet Ayurveda now!

For more information on couples massage, facial treatments Auckland and Ayurvedic medicine please go to www.spaayurda.co.nz .