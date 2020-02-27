Winchester Counselling Offers Emotionally Focused Therapy for Couples

Relationship problems can happen to anyone, but they do not have to mean the end, but it is vital to approach any issues with a qualified relationship counsellor. The right mindset can rebuild the foundations of a relationship to be much stronger than before, and Andrew Winchester focuses on working with people to create positive changes in their personal, relationship, and workplace lives.

Andrew uses counselling approaches that are well regarded and evidenced-based within the counselling and psychology profession. Depending on the situation, he may combine the use of individual approaches to assist with the best client fit and outcomes.

Adultery is a serious relationship breach that causes mistrust, anger, fear, and deep sadness, and these feelings of betrayal will take time to heal. It is possible for healing to occur, and in fact for the marriage to emerge stronger from the experience. However, there are specific things that must be done for this healing to begin and for trust and healing to occur.

You can expect to spend time in counselling and at home working this through as there is no magic solution. You will need to make strategic plans to minimise avoidable time engagements, and family and social engagements may need to take a back seat for a while.

Recovery will take couples, and individual therapy, time, and patience, developing new skills, understanding, and empathy. It is essential that they both understand the underlying causes of the affair, and that each takes responsibility for all unmet needs in the relationship. Adultery is often a wake-up call (a dysfunctional one), and if you listen to the call the relationship will become stronger.

Winchester Counselling’s Relationship Rescue Service is a very appropriate service to use for couples looking to tackle an affair ,as it gives enough time to work through issues in greater depth. Alternatively you can do full day or multi day sessions with Andrew, and through using the Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy (EFT-C) affair recovery model Attachment Injury Resolution Model ( AIRM) affair recovery is possible.

Andrew offers assistance and guidance to couples who need to break negative cycles, help with a difficult situation, or to rebuild communication within the relationship, so to find out more about counselling Christchurch and marriage counselling please go to https://winchestercounselling.co.nz .