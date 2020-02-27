Training an Important Focus for Wood Solutions

Wood Solutions is involved with the Building Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) at a local and national level, with their General Manager chairing the National Advisory Group (NAG) for the industry. They are also an active trainer, committed to the industry, ensuring high quality, skilled trades’ staff. Wood Solutions has a school scholarship scheme to promote technology-based subjects which is awarded to a high achiever within Years 12 and 13 each year.

It is obvious that training is an important focus for Wood Solutions, pursuing strong relationships with secondary schools, offering Gateway opportunities to school students and allowing them to get an idea of the company and what the trade involves. The company has close contact with the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), assessing high achieving Pre-Trade students. These relationships, combined with other recruitment processes provide them the ability to hand select motivated, enthusiastic and talented people. Woods Solutions constantly has between two and four apprentices in training. This philosophy and the work environment ensure that Wood Solutions has a stable and skilled workforce for the future ahead.

Wood Solutions is also a member of the Master Joiners MJ, (New Zealand’s largest industry body) and plays an active part within the industry. This involvement includes regular industry meetings and annual conferences. Their General Manager is a past National President and still serves on the MJ National Executive, visiting factories and suppliers throughout the country.

These commitments from the company assist the industry and allow Wood Solutions to be at the front of the information chain and latest developments along with building strong relationships and connections with suppliers and other joinery manufacturers throughout the country.

Wood Solutions are designers and craftsmen of beautiful bespoke joinery, who pride themselves on their quality, and stand behind the workmanship of all their projects, so for more information on wood joinery and timber joinery Dunedin please go to https://www.woodsolutions.co.nz .