Make each Mumma moment easy with the Nuna Mixx

The Nuna MIXX is a wildly popular choice for parents everywhere and Babystore Dimples has restocked the update to the baby stroller-the Nuna MIXX 2019. The Nuna Mixx has the details we expect and appreciate in higher-end strollers: two-way facing toddler seat, an adjustable handlebar, an ample sunshade, great under-seat storage, etc. What distinguishes it is the fully flat reclining position—which allows it to actually be used from birth.

Some of the other features: foam-filled tires and all-wheel suspension make for a smooth ride on many types of terrain. An all-season seat helps keep baby cool—it comes with a moisture-wicking bamboo insert that can be removed to reveal a mesh seat back. And the new no-rethread harness makes it easier to adjust as the child grows. The Nuna MIXX can become a travel system by attaching to Nuna PIPA, PIPA Lite or PIPA Lite LX infant car seat using the included ring adapter. The stroller also pairs with the MIXX carrycot.

The MIXX is ideal for the supermarket, train, playground and for all types of trips. This versatile pushchair has plenty of space for essentials. Its smooth manoeuvrability allows the pushchair to be pushed with one hand and for some fun spins along the way.

Parents preparing for a new addition can get everything they need from nursery, highchairs, strollers and so much more from their Newmarket Baby Store or on their website. One of the all-time nursery favourites includes the Stokke Sleepi. It is an evolving bed that grows with the child from 0 to 3 years and with the additional Junior Extension Kit up to 10 years. It expands to accommodate the changing needs – and sizes – of the growing child, while maintaining a comforting familiarity with its distinctive oval shape. Dimples gift vouchers are available for purchase online and in-store, and allow new parents to shop online.

For more information, visit www.dimples.co.nz