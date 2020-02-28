High-Class Escort Agency Offers Waiheke Island Getaway

High-class Auckland escort agency Juliette’s is taking the girlfriend experience to an entirely new level. As part of their position as a high-level agency that caters to elite gentlemen, they offer romantic getaways for clients and their dates. Clients can opt for any one of these packages—including a Waiheke Island Getaway or a Ramino Romance Package—which includes the cost of the transport and the cost of a date with a high-class courtesan. It is termed by Juliette’s to be a “once in a lifetime experience”.

The standard Waiheke Island package includes the company of one of Juliette’s female escorts on a weekend getaway to one of New Zealand’s most famous destinations. The couple is whisked away to the island via a thirty-minute helicopter ride, concluded by meeting the host of the venue and enjoying a glass of Dom Perignon.

The day is spent exploring the island’s wineries and vineyards before the couple retires to the Cable Bay Winery’s Private Residence for a relaxing night spent together. The next morning, client and courtesan will be ferried back to Auckland aboard another helicopter, and the date reaches its conclusion there.

For those who desire a longer stay or a more exciting date, there are some optional extras offered by the Juliette’s team. Clients can choose to extend the getaway to a two-night stay, upgrade to the Mudbrick Owner’s Retreat, experience a chef Masterclass with renowned Brent Thornton, and even sail a retired America’s Cup Yacht around the 2021 route.

The options are endless, the courtesans are beautiful and engaging, and the island is an ethereal getaway. If you would like to learn more about Auckland’s high-class escorts and the getaway options for Juliette’s, simply follow the link below.

https://www.juliettesgirls.co.nz/experiences/romantic-getaways/