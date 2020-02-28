Never Too Late to Learn - Health&Sports Swim Club Offers Adult Lessons

Being confident in the water is important for everyone in the family. The Health&Sports Swim Club is offering swimming lessons for adults aged 18-105. Further, members are able to avail of a 20% discount. Clients can text SWIM to 2414 for more info, or email george.s@healthandsports.co.nz .

People over 65 years old are the most likely age group to drown in New Zealand, a water safety expert has revealed recently. Water Safety NZ CEO Jonty Mills told The AM Show that due to people living longer and wanting to jump back into the water, the drowning statistics for this age group have risen. "The last three years, interestingly, it's the over-65s that have been the highest category [in drowning statistics]."

Nearly three-quarters of those drownings were people who were on their own. "There's no one there to help them or no one to call for in a lot of situations," Mills said. His comments come after eight preventable drownings had occurred in New Zealand in 21 days from the start of 2020. The drownings have claimed the lives of all age groups from toddlers to elderly people.

Health&Sports Swim Club offers swimming lessons in Kingsland to children and adults. The club is operated by Health&Sports Fitness Club. Lessons are designed for children of all ages and abilities, with a strong focus on water safety. Their instructors are dedicated to ensuring their students become confident, strong swimmers.

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Health&Sports Swim Club have experienced instructors who can teach students of all ages, including adults. Their training programmes tailored to suit all swimming abilities and needs, be it for training, sports and fitness, rehabilitation, recreation, or pre-employment requirements. They have group sessions, private lessons, and squads running.

The pool is heated to 29.5 degrees and is 25m in length, ensuring students are confident in both shallow and deep water. The swim club also has a café where clients can relax and enjoy a selection of delectable refreshments while watching over kids.

Health&Sports Fitness Club is also offering clients who don't want to exercise a new offer – when joining with a friend both will score a two week free trial and get an amazing discounted rate. Clients can text DOUBLE to 2414 for more information.

