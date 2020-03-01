Stylecraft Stairways Works With Kalmar Construction on Anzac Ave Student Accommodation Project

Stylecraft Stairways has been working closely with the team at Kalmar Construction to design, construct and install a feature curved staircase at the Anzac Ave Student Accommodation project in central Auckland.

This project offers students at Auckland University convenient and affordable accommodation, and the stair will be a key connection point in the communal area.

The stairwell is a circular design, wrapping around a central cylindrical wall. This wall is decorated with Cedar slats making an eye catching feature. As part of it’s end to end service, Stylecraft has taken care of the entire stairwell, including building the central curved wall.

Components were made and dry-fitted in Stylecraft’s centrally located Porirua factory, then shipped to site and installed by their local Auckland installers. The work is currently in progress with completion due shortly.

Commercial projects bring their own unique challenges, including tight timeframes, and the team at Stylecraft has consistently been able to deliver on time and work with the Kalmar team to ensure that key tasks are completed on or before the deadline.

Stylecraft Stairways looks forward to a successful project completion, and for more information on stairs NZ and staircase design please go to https://www.stylecraftstairs.co.nz .