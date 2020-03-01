Airport Hotel Awards Winners 2020

AUCKLAND CITY

Auckland Hotels is proud to announce the winners of our first annual Best Auckland Airport Hotels Awards.

The categories are;

Best Overall

Most Romantic

Most Business Friendly

Most Family Friendly

Most Environmentally Friendly

Best Budget

See the winner for each category at https://auckland-hotels.co.nz/the-best-auckland-airport-hotels-for-2020/

There are plenty of accommodation options surrounding Auckland Airport so Hotels need to pick a niche and excel in it if they are to stand out. Our 6 winners have all managed to do that, standing out from the herd with a great location, striking design or genuine focus on a an area where they have created a competitive advantage.