Good Spread Of Title Winners

The Barfoot and Thompson Summer Squash Series is bringing out some of the best in the sport from New Zealand and beyond.

In the two events so far there have now been four different title winners.

The latest tournametn, the Doug Flint Memorial Open at the Eden Epsom Club had the Millar family coming close to securing both titles, but not quite getting there in the end.

Waikato’s Emma Millar, 28 was successfully in a tight women’s final where she overcame Aucklander Lana Harrison 4-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-1 with plenty of top shots by both players.

Millar has a current PSA ranking of 142 and is seeded second at the Auckland Open later this week while Harrison will once again be unseeded.

In the men’s final it was Temwa Chileshe who has been in good form of late after winning the Red Beach Open who came away with the title.

He defeated Zac Millar in straight games 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 looking fresh and playing his shots.

Earlier Zac Millar had beaten Eden Epsom’s Anthony Lepper in a huge five game contest in his semifinal while Chileshe accounted for Korean, Joong-Won Hwang in straight games.

The women’s semis featured Harrison over top seed Abbie Palmer in four games and Emma Millar defeating Mingyeong Heo (Korea) in straight games.