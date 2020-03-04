Introducing Superior Painters Sub-Division of Superior Renovations

Superior Renovations is excited to announce that Michael Tran will be leading our painting division. He joined our company a year ago in preparation for the highly anticipated launch of Superior Painters. Michael’s 10 years of experience in the painting industry as well as his contagious enthusiasm makes him an ideal fit to manage our painting division.

“We put a lot of time and energy into finding the right person for this role,” says Kevin, Superior Renovations’ Managing Director. “They needed to share our vision for our expansion into other sectors and how that could enhance the overall value of the services we provide.”

“Michael really believes in what we’re doing, and he’ll be instrumental in helping Superior Painters become a ‘one-stop-shop’ painting service provider for our customers,” he adds.

Though building a new division may sound like a daunting task, for Superior Renovations, it’s just the next link in a chain of ambitious undertakings. What began as a start-up has since evolved into an Auckland’s industry-leading renovations organization whose exponential growth remains driven by the immense focus on client experience.

Like his Superior Renovations counterparts, Michael knows his way around a successful painting project. After 10+ years of working in the painting industry and serving in management positions for several businesses, he is ready to kickstart our company’s new Painting Division.​

“This job presents the kind of challenges that light my fire. To be honest, I was emotionally invested in Superior Renovations’ mission to change the renovation industry and by the middle of my first interview with Kevin it was clear how significant an impact this could have on the company and its clients”

Michael Tran, Sales/Project Management for Superior Painters

From Kevin Yang and his mission for Superior Renovations

“Client experience and their personal stories is at the very heart of Superior Renovations – It is where it all began and is what defines ours systems and processes today – to be client focused and to treat every client as a story of it’s own and not just another transaction.

Our mission for creating new and exciting spaces for our clients homes, coupled with our pursuit effective project management, stringent quality assurance and client focused approach, formed dynamic foundations for an exciting renovation company we have today. Thinking differently in an industry built on very traditional ways of running construction projects, everything we do at Superior Renovations is designed and considered with the client in mind. Just like our renovation projects, this is our foundation and what we’re truly passionate about”

While renovations have been the cornerstone of Superior Renovations success, the organization’s “What’s Next” philosophy leaves no room for complacency. Instead, the team remains forever on-the-lookout for new, relevant services to add to their network of services. In today’s technology-driven business landscape, expanding Superior Renovation’s capabilities/offerings with digital advertising, email marketing automation, web content creation, and other online avenues, it was an obvious clear next step for the company in its mission to provide customers with a complete service from start to end.

