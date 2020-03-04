Bluebell Use Only the Best Ingredients in their Toddler Milk Drinks

When looking for nutrient-rich toddler milk drinks to support your child’s growth and nutrition, Bluebell’s Toddler milk drink range is a wonderful option to consider.

All ingredients used are of the highest quality, providing your child with healthy balanced nutrition to help them in their development. Bluebell product range includes the Bluebell Toddler Milk Drink, Bluebell Organic Toddler Milk Drink, and Bluebell Goat Toddler Milk Drink.

The Organic Toddler Milk range is certified-organic by AsureQuality and lovingly made in New Zealand with our children’s best interest at heart. This milk drink is produced naturally, making Bluebell’s organic range free of harmful chemicals such as synthetic pesticides and fertilisers.

All ingredients used are sugar-free, soya bean oil-free, and GMO oil-free, making Bluebell’s milk products excellent and safe toddler milk drinks for your growing little one to enjoy.

Bluebell products are rich in nourishing ingredients such as GOS and FOS which provide prebiotic and probiotic nutritional value to their toddler drinks. All drinks are also fortified with DHA and ARA which are synthesized versions of essential fatty acids found in breast milk.

The loving care put into these products make them a spectacular choice for your child, Bluebell toddler milk is the perfect support for a child’s balanced health and daily nutritional intake.

For more information on Bluebell’s Toddler range, visit them at https://bluebellbabies.co.nz/ or check them out via their social media links below:

Facebook: @bluebellnz

Instagram: @bluebell_nz