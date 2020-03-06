High Praise For Top-Quality Customer Service and Support from Industrial Experts Atlas Copco New Zealand.

By Ciaran Warner

Atlas Copco continues its commitment to quality customer service and expert advice and maintenance of industrial equipment, with a client recently singling out a specific member of the Atlas Copco team with nothing but the highest praise for his work.

Atlas Copco Service Technician Tony Ainsworth is one of many experienced professionals hired by Atlas Copco to perform regular check-ups and, where necessary, maintenance on the equipment manufactured and sold by Atlas Copco New Zealand to many clients in a wide variety of industries across the country.

“We do their scheduled maintenance and inspection work. Atlas Copco offers clients the means to complete a survey from their website, where they can provide feedback on what service we’re providing, were they happy with it, that sort of thing,” Tony explains.

The client in question, SME Maintenance Engineer Andy Marshall from OMV New Zealand Ltd, is one of many Atlas Copco clients who benefited from regular, thorough and professional inspection and maintenance from Atlas Copco, and was only too happy to express his gratitude for the efficiency of Tony’s work.

“We have a large range of suppliers and support companies, and a lot of time and effort can be wasted when promises are not kept and planned work is delayed due to a no-show from the skilled support from contracted companies,” Andy explains.

In the case of Tony, he is 100% reliable and always fulfils his commitments to supervisors, planners and technicians on site, and works on-shore and offshore!”

He describes Tony as a talented engineer with a range of skills both mechanical and electrical, and proactive in his work ethic.

“A company is judged on the customer facing support - of which Tony is an awesome example,” Andy says.

Tony was appreciative of the client’s praise, which was directed towards several specific aspects of the service he provides.

“They specifically praised things such as our communication, our dedication to doing what we say we’ll do, that we always highlight the areas to be addressed and remedied, and that the advice we give them tends to make life easier,” Tony says.

“We like to maintain a long-term relationship with our clients - we always try to go the extra mile.”

To learn more, or to get in touch with Atlas Copco today, visit them here. https://www.atlascopco.com/en-nz

About Atlas Copco:

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Copco provides efficient and innovative industrial equipment, with over 40,000 employees and customers in over 180 countries. With a vision of “First in Mind, First in Choice,” Atlas Copco have become internationally renowned for the safety, sustainability and durability of the many different solutions and innovations they provide. With a wide range of top-quality equipment available, including air compressors, air blowers and dryers, nitrogen generators, vacuum pumps, power tools, and more, Atlas Copco can also provide regular upgrades, maintenance, servicing and parts supply at a location near you.

Contact Atlas Copco New Zealand:

Website: https://www.atlascopco.com/en-nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlasCopcoNewZealand

Head office: 8 George Bourke Drive, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060, New Zealand

Postal Address: Private Bag 92 - 814, Penrose. Auckland 1642, New Zealand

Email: info.nz@nz.atlascopco.com

Phone: 0800 354 555

