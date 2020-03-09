Likeable Lab Offers Social Media Techniques to Improve Customer Service

Social media marketing is more than just creating a presence online. What matters more is building on that presence to connect with customers in ways that adds value to their lives.

The capacity of social media to boost a brand’s customer service is immense, says Likeable Lab. Brands must engage and serve customers with personal and helpful service, both online and in person. Online, this can be done in multiple ways: responsiveness, transparency, personalisation, acceptance of negative feedback and insights to improve customer service.

If a brand is going to solidify its online presence, it must start by cultivating a positive reputation. This can be as simple as being responsive to customer queries and concerns. The online world allows brands to address customer service issues promptly. With just the click of a button, a brand can quickly resolve issues and respond to customers’ engagements, so they know they are always heard.

Transparency is also an essential part of building an online presence. Social media allows a greater level of transparency because every post, reaction, and reply remains public. Brands can use this to their advantage to cultivate a meaningful brand image. When brands are transparent and demonstrate accountability for their actions, customers are more likely to listen and respect them.

Another technique that can significantly improve customer service is to make customer engagement more personal. When brands personalise their content to better cater to customers, those customers will feel valued for their contributions and more motivated to return.

Likeable Lab also reminds brands not to close themselves off when encountering negative comments. In the online world, backlash regarding the occasional faulty product or underwhelming service is inevitable.

A negative comment or two does not represent the entirety of a brand. Instead, brands can use this feedback as an opportunity to review aspects of their business on which they can improve. This opens a door for companies to prove how solutions-oriented they are, in hopes of better serving customers which, in the end, may work out well for the brand’s image.

To learn more, visit the Likeable Lab website at https://www.likeablelab.com/