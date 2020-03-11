Roof Auckland Stress the Importance of Correct & Safe Scaffolding

Re-roofing exposes workers to the hazards of demolition work at heights, but with the proper fall protection, the risk of serious falls can be substantially reduced. Roof Auckland advise of some of the hazards workers encounter during re-roofing, and list some practical methods employers can use to protect workers who replace roofs, advising that employers are responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable OSHA requirements.

Much of the official health and safety advice states that, for any domestic roof repairs, scaffolding is needed, and Roof Auckland stress the importance of correct and safe scaffolding, making the job safer and faster.

Health and safety will nearly always advise that if you have more than four people working at height then a proper risk assessment needs to be carried out, the result of which will often conclude the safest way to do this is with scaffolding.

Jobs that involve working on the entire roof will also need scaffolding. Scaffolding is not only designed to keep those working at height safe, but also those on the ground. If there is any risk of tools or materials falling from the roof, then scaffolding with an edge fitted around the platform is essential. If materials are being passed from the roof to the ground a chute can be fitted to the edge of the scaffolding to allow for safe transportation.

Employers must provide roofers fall protection equipment that meets OSHA requirements whenever they work six feet or more above a lower level. There are fall protection systems available that can provide roofers the flexibility they need during demolition and roof installation.

The law says you must organise and plan all roof work so it is carried out safely, as all work on roofs is highly dangerous, even if a job only takes a few minutes. Proper precautions are needed to control the risk, and those carrying out the work must be trained, competent and instructed in use of the precautions required.

