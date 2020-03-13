Improve Work Posture with Adjustable Desks from Office Interiors

Office furniture specialist Robyn Skeates Office Interiors has a range of height adjustable desks that are ideal for businesses. Companies that are moving to new premises or upgrading current premises can contact Office Interiors for advice on suitable desk options.

The company can provide suggestions on planning the work environment properly include the purchase and installation of new furniture and equipment. According to ACC the desk on which the computer sits plays an important role in determining working postures.

Agile Electric Desks and Agile Electric Shared Desk from Office Interiors gives users height adjustment at the flick of a switch. Standing up at work is more than just a trend, it is also a healthier option. These desks allow users to move up another level with a sit/stand vertically adjustable desk. It’s smooth and quiet electric motor speed allows for easy height adjustment and enables the office workspace to adapt to suit multiple users.

ACC identifies three types of desk set-up: easy, self-adjust desks suitable for multi-users; ‘techie’ or ‘technician’ adjust desks, which are often more difficult to adjust and require assistance when being set up for the individual user and fixed-height desks which are of a height appropriate for the individual user. Because of their important influence on work postures, desks should preferably be adjustable in height, particularly if there is more than one user. Where different operators use the desk and frequent daily adjustments are necessary, it needs to be easy to adjust the desk with all its usual equipment on it.

According to ACC it is important that the desk be of an appropriate height for the user and have ease of adjustment. The Agile Winder Desk from Office Interiors is an affordable and stylish option for a sit-to-stand desk. With a strong durable metal frame, it is available in silver, white or black with a simple wind-up height adjustment.

The Summit desk and workstation is another premium quality electric desk ideal for sit to stand users. These come with two motors and a height adjustment range to suit all users. The portable Wave Sit to Stand Desk from Office Interiors is perfect for hot desking work environments or for clients who are unsure if a sit-to-stand height adjustable desk will work for the office. It is a great entry-level affordable product to try.

Reference: https://www.acc.co.nz/assets/injury-prevention/8848ce7694/acc5637-computer-use.pdf