Improve Weather Tightness with Renovation Builders

AUCKLAND

Homeowners who are dealing with the stress of a potential leaky home or want to improve weather tightness or just want a facelift to spruce up the exteriors will find that recladding services from Renovation Builders comprehensively address their needs.

A full reclad is where all existing cladding is removed from the building, the condition of framing is fully exposed and assessed, all damaged framing is replaced, remaining framing can be treated in situ and new cladding is installed typically over a drained and vented cavity.

Full recladding provides the ability to identify and repair all consequential damage (to framing, linings, flooring, waterproof decks, balustrades, insulation and so on) and carry out necessary replacement and repairs. Without removal of cladding, some damage may not be discovered.

If the home was built between the late 1980s and mid-2000s, there is a risk that it may be a leaky building. Monolithic cladding, used during the building boom of the 1990s and early 2000s, has been linked with higher rates of leakage, leading to wood rot, toxic mould and structural integrity issues.

At Renovation Builders the process to deal with a leaky home is very organised. After the initial onsite meeting with the client and assessment they organise a pre-construction site meeting with the client, Auckland Council building control inspection officer, construction consultant, builder and project manager to determine what the scope of the work from a compliance requirement and other works that may be part of the renovation.

Auckland Council’s re-clad specialist team carries out the inspections in the exact order so that clients can get their Code Compliance Certificate (CCC). Renovation Builders understands these steps and organise their work around these requirements. These are: re-construction site meeting (before the work starts); strip-off inspection (after the builders have removed the original cladding and building wraps, but before removing any damaged framing); remedial works inspection (after the builders have repaired all affected elements on the building and before they are covered over); pre-wrap, nib, wall/cavity, substrate, insulation, fire-rating and painting inspections; cladding inspection; painting check before scaffolding is removed and the final inspection.

Renovation Builders are a design and build specialist. They manage the entire process from design, consents, build and completion. They specialise in renovations, extensions, recladding and sustainable builds.

