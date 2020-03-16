Region's Most Promising Students to be Awarded with Toi Ohomai Scholarships

BAY OF PLENTY

More than 50 students from across the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato will be awarded with scholarships from Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology.

Toi Ohomai aims to contribute to a diverse workforce through its annual scholarship programmes, including support for those who face financial barriers while trying to access tertiary level education.

This year's extensive list of scholarships includes more than 30 secondary school awards, 15 study awards and five high performance sports awards.

Executive Director Te Haeata - Toi Ohomai Strategic Partnerships and Māori Success at Toi Ohomai, Ana Morrison, says the organisation considers equal educational opportunities one of the major challenges and top priorities for all tertiary institutes in the country.

“It’s amazing to see such a diverse range of candidates represented among this year's scholarship winners.

“This group of exceptional students are working hard to carve out a successful future for themselves, regardless of where they come from, and it's a privilege to be able to help them realise their dreams and reach their potential.”