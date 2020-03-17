Protect Your Property From Moths With Environmentally Friendly MagicSeal Magnetic Insect Screens From MagicSeal

Being summer, we don’t automatically think of moths, as flies are the usual pests during the warmer months, but moths’ life cycles run from spring right through the summer, and they can be equally as annoying as flies.

Although the life cycle of the moth can be relatively short, moths are capable of doing significant damage to fabrics stored in attics, basements and closets. Some species are capable of producing more than 300 eggs in one lifetime, and development periods are rapid.

The length of the life cycle of the moth depends greatly on the environment and the species of moth. Warm, dark rooms with 75 percent relative humidity are most ideal for some species development. The presence of the moth's preferred food source is also paramount. The moth life cycle for webbing clothes moths typically spans 65 to 90 days.

Regarding the damage they inflict, you may see regular- or irregular-shaped holes, depending on the moths involved, and the damage can be to clothes, bedding, curtains, or upholstery. In every case, the adult moths that you may see around don't actually cause damage to your property. Instead, it's the larvae that the moths lay that eat these materials.

You can now protect your property from moths, without having to use those smelly, old-fashioned ‘mothballs’, with MagicSeal’s eco-friendly magnetic insect screens. These will help to keep your house free from flies and moths, making it a more invironmentally friendly and healthy place to live. They will also help to increase the life expectancy of delicate fabrics, furnishings and walls, which can be ruined by these insects, and food is not at risk of contamination from insects or chemical sprays used to kill them.

These environmentally friendly screens are an extremely affordable option as they attach to existing infrastructure, and are easily fitted and removed, making it simple to clean both the window and the screen itself. MagicSeal magnetic insect screens are almost invisible when placed on your window, as the charcoal mesh absorbs the light energy and minimizes the light reflection and glare.

MagicSeal’s magnetic insect screens are the most technically advanced and ergonomically designed currently available, and with them your home is a healthier, more comfortable place to live in, when you can keep the pests out, but let the fresh air in. MagicSeal’s promise is to “create a better place to live,”so for more information on retrofit double glazing costs, fly screens NZ and security doors NZ please go to https://www.magicseal.com .