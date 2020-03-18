Gem's Educational Childcare Based on the Theory of Forest School

Gem’s farm school is based on the theory of ‘Forest School’ which is a concept becoming increasingly popular throughout the world, whereby children have the opportunity to learn practical skills in the outdoors. These skills include innovation, problem solving, risk taking, teamwork, creativity and developing self-esteem, which are all character-building lessons that bring a child’s self-confidence to the surface and help them shine in their own individual way.

Gem’s also believe that being connected to nature is the basic right of every pre-schooler, and Gem’s Farm is where their four year olds get to enjoy regular visits to Mike and Gemma’s (the proud owners of Gem’s) farm for a day of exploration, discovery and play. They go whatever the weather; gumboots and raincoats, or sunhats and sunblock, as they believe that experiencing the seasons is experiencing nature at her best.

The farm is a working sheep and beef farm where children can experience the seasonal nature of a real farm, such as lambing, tailing, weaning and helping sick animals, and days are spent exploring the property, and visiting the places the children are naturally drawn to. These include the rope swing, willow tree bank and creek, and the horse jumps. There’s virtually an adventure around every corner. The ponies are always a big hit, and the children learn how to care for animals by brushing them and enjoying the occasional ride.

Gem’s encourage parents to join them on their magical days at the farm, and those that do, tell them it reminds them of their own childhood memories. and love that Gem’s are keeping the very real New Zealand experience of the outdoors alive and well for their children.

As Gemma says, “We do have a word of warning about farm days though… be prepared for very dirty children at the end of the day”!

For more information on early childhood education and early childhood teachers please go to http://www.gems.net.nz .