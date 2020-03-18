Toi Ohomai April Graduations Postponed

BAY OF PLENTY

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Toi Ohomai has announced it would be postponing its three April graduation ceremonies. More than 1500 students, staff and family members were expected to be in attendance over the three ceremonies.

Toi Ohomai Executive Director: Student Engagement and Experience, Patrick Brus, says that while this is disappointing situation, staff and student wellbeing remains an absolute priority.

“We know that this will be disappointing news for many of our student and their whānau, who have been looking forward to celebrating and sharing in these incredible achievements.

“As an organisation, our main priority is our students and staff’s health and safety, and this decision reflects the Government recommendations around the developing COVID-19 situation.”

“We hope that by giving students early notice of this, they’re able to adjust any travel arrangements made around the events and we look forward to celebrating their achievements once the situation once it’s safe and appropriate to do so.”

The Institute confirmed that all qualifications will still be officially conferred, with graduates given the option to receive their parchments via mail.

