Experts reveal the Top 15 Kitchen Design trends for 2020

AUCKLAND

Superior Renovation curates the top 15 Trends for Kitchen Designs for the year of 2020. Experts around the world give advice on kitchen aesthetics as well as functionality. These trends are great for homeowners with small or big kitchen spaces alike.

What a kitchen means today for a family is very different from what they meant in the past. Traditionally kitchens have always been a place for cooking and cleaning only. Kitchens today are a place where most of the family congregates. It is a place that brings the family together whether it is in the form of a breakfast island bar or an open plan kitchen which opens into your living space.

Technology advances and changing social dynamics have contributed greatly to the rise of the modern kitchen. There is a far bigger focus on open concept homes that revolve around the kitchen so everyone can be together.

The most notable trend has been to keep areas in your kitchen clutter free. Streamlined and clean-cut modern designs have been on the rise for a while. The year 2020 will see ways in which metals, textures, and colours can be integrated with modern clean lines to make unique kitchen spaces.

The invention of amenities like soft close drawers, in built storage compartments in cabinets, magic corners to utilise corner cabinet spaces, easy to clean ceramic tiles that mimic hardwood floors, pop out electric outlets etc have dramatically added to everyday convenience and organisation in a kitchen.

The rise in awareness around sustainability has also seen people becoming conscious about wastage and prefer induction cooktops as well as hot water taps in their kitchen.

