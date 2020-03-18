Partner With Trusted Supplier Dexters For All Safety Equipment

Dexters NZ Ltd is New Zealand's leading supplier of materials handling and safety products in the workplace, and as such they know a thing or two about warehouse safety and warehouse equipment, with safety being at the top of the list of requirements.

Managing a team, warehouse equipment, safety checks, and the overall efficiency of your workplace can be a challenging group of tasks in any heavy industry. Whether you’re in the warehousing or logistics industry, it is your responsibility as an employer to ensure the safety of your workers, and uphold a healthy work environment.

As the managing head of your organisation, you know how your system works, the way you do business, and the hazards your work entails. As such, you are the most capable person to create safety solutions or safety programs that your unique organisation requires.

This might mean you need to review your workplace’s safety and health systems. Do they meet the minimum safety requirements? Are they consistent with the requirements of your place of assignment? Are they effective when implemented?

Training employees to be efficient and cooperative is vital to the organisation, and is beneficial to the overall success of your workplace. Their training should be based on their job level, department, and location, as it’s best to train them about the specific hazards they may be exposed to at work, and educate them on ways to protect themselves.

You need to constantly review your safety program’s strengths and weaknesses, and assess if they need improvement. It’s important to ask whether or not your safety programs accurately reflect how you want to manage safety and health of your workplace. Review your safety program annually, or as needed. Investigating accidents and other close calls, conducting frequent inspections on specific equipment and processes, documenting all safety efforts, and evaluating the effectiveness of your training and meetings are only great ways to keep a current picture of your safety program.

It's important to provide smart and creative industrial safety products that will improve your business' overall efficiency, and promote safe practices in your place of work.