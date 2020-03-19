Switching to uPVC Can Greatly Reduce Home Maintenance Needs

Home maintenance and repairs can take a surprisingly large amount of know-how, time, and investment. Savvy home owners search for ways to reduce the need for maintenance around the home, both in new home builds and upgrades to all areas of the property.

One lesser known area that could be greatly improved with new technology is that of window frames. Traditional timber window frames can crack and mould easily, and therefore need regular checking, cleaning, and refinishing to keep them in optimum shape.

To avoid this extra maintenance, home owners can remove outdated timber framing and replace it with uPVC. uPVC joinery has the benefits of looking similar to timber in both shape and colour, so the aesthetics of the home remain unchanged.

However, uPVC is much more durable. They are designed to last in New Zealand conditions for 40 years, and do not rust, rot, corrode, or require repainting. In terms of maintenance, home owners can include these areas in their usual cleaning with nothing more than an occasional wipe down with soapy water to remove dust.

Moving parts in uPVC joinery may require the occasional lubrication to ensure it continues to work flawlessly.

Less maintenance is just one of many excellent benefits of making the switch from timber to uPVC. Other major perks include uPVC being both warmer and quieter.

