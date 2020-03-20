Popular Hamilton eatery Momento City Café launches delicious new dinner menu.

Hamilton’s leading and local favourite café, Momento City Café are excited debut their new dinner menu.

A highlight on the menu is the pan seared pork sirloin. “This delicious dish is made fresh Pork sirloin with creamy shallots and mushroom sauce with asparagus,” says Momento City Owner, Mandeep Singh.

Start your night the right way with one of Momento City Café’s entrée options. Why not try the crumbed eggs served with chilli, spring onion, spinach, avocado puree with feta cheese and bacon? If you want something to share, then pick the homemade garlic batter served on crisp ciabatta with melted mozzarella.

For those looking for gluten free option, grilled marinated chicken skewers are something you can’t pass up. This dish is made from juicy chicken breast, peppers, onion, chili, eggplant, lemon, pickled onion served with house chicken dressing on a bed of rice.

Vegetarians will love the chef’s salad! Made from fresh cherry tomatoes, crisp lettuce, red onion, capsicum, cucumber and feta cheese spring onion, radish shoots served with balsamic vinegar or ranch dressing.

Kids are also welcome with a great range of dinning options on the kid’s menu. “From nachos, burgers and chicken tenders, to salads and fish and chips, kids will be spoilt for choice,” advises Mandeep.

For those that have a sweet tooth, you will be in for real treat with the desserts from Momento City Café. You can pick from Churros, Brownie, Banana Split or a Creme Brulee. But if you want to go all out, then the Toblerone Cheesecake is a must try. “This is homemade Toblerone cheesecake served with vanilla ice cream and freshly whipped cream,” adds Mandeep.

If you want to get ahead of the queue, Momento City Café also recently launched a new ordering app. On the app you can find Momento City Café’s entire yummy food and beverages menu ready to order with a few taps.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.nz.applabs.momento&hl=en

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/momento-city-cafe/id1485334236

Contact Momento City Café:

Phone: 07 834 4365

Email: Momentocitycafe@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/momentocity/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momentocitycafe/

Linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/momento-city-8a12a0189/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgwn8FpWrpa4dUv3e6Z6Q6Q

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA