Fletcher Reinforcing Say Max Frank Pecafil Speeds Up Construction

From innovation and development, to manufacture, Max Frank’s Pecafil Stay-In-Place Formwork system speeds up construction, improves build quality, reduces the need for skilled labour and saves you money. Pecafil Installation is available exclusively at Fletcher Reinforcing.

The specially manufactured material is constructed from a steel mesh in a wide range of sheet and strip sizes and shaped to meet the application. Its distinctive yellow outer layer is heat-shrunk puncture resistant polyethylene, made from non-toxic, naturally occurring hydrocarbons.

Available independently of Fletcher Reinforcing’s steel offer or in conjunction with it, Pecafil Stay-In-Place Formwork is ideal for formwork on strip foundations, ground beams, circular or complicated formwork and pile caps. The features and benefits of Pecafil include reduced critical path duration due to lead and lag tasks being nearly fully overlapped, faster installation resulting in reduced labour cost and no stripping, cleaning or returning of the formwork as the formwork stays in place.

It is also possible to prefabricate off-site with reinforcing steel prior to delivery, and backfilling can commence as soon as formwork is placed. Less working room is required on smaller excavations, and there is better site access due to reduced formwork space requirements. It is also light enough to handle for one person with ease.

Enquire today for installation of Max Frank’s Pecafil Stay-In-Place Formwork system, or enquire on Fletcher Reinforcing’s website or visit one of their New Zealand Fletcher Reinforcing branches in both the North and South Island, and for more information on steel mesh NZ, steel reinforcing mesh and steel shutters please go to http://www.fletcherreinforcing.co.nz/page/max_frank/ .