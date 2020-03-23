Helicopter to Waiheke With INFLITE Charters

One of INFLITE Charters’ most popuar packages is their Waiheke Overnight Escapes. You can escape to the stunning Waiheke Island for a luxury overnight stay at one of INFLITE Charters’ exclusive lodges. INFLITE will whisk you away from Auckland City, capturing views of the Hauraki Gulf and Auckland skyline from the air, to arrive at Waiheke Island with ease and style.



By taking this option you can spend an unforgettable night at Delamore Lodge or at The Boatshed on Waiheke Island, and INFLITE Charters have some brilliant ideas for your ultimate overnight escape.

The first package is the Waiheke Overnight Escape & Ferry.

Helicopter departure Auckland. Fly exclusively in comfort, safety and style in INFLITE’s modern executive style helicopter, which will take you on a scenic flight of a lifetime down the inner harbour, towards the Harbour Bridge over Auckland City, Devonport, Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto en route to Waiheke Island. One night’s accommodation at your chosen luxury lodge. Gourmet breakfast the following morning. A lodge transfer from your accommodation to Matiatia Wharf and return to Auckland City via Fullers Harbour Cruise (Ferry tickets included).

Secondly the Waiheke Overnight Escape Package Helicopter Return.

Helicopter departure from Auckland. Fly exclusively in comfort, safety and style in INFLITE’s modern executive style helicopter which will take you on a scenic flight of a lifetime down the inner harbour, towards the Harbour Bridge over

Auckland City, Devonport, Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto en route to Waiheke Island.

One night’s accommodation at your chosen luxury lodge. Gourmet breakfast the following morning. Helicopter transfer back to Auckland.

Both these packages offer optional extras, including a three-course dinner at Delamore Lodge, Table d'Hote four-course dinner at The Boatshed and on site spa treatments.