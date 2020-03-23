APS Equipment Bringing Only the Best to New Zealand

The core purpose at APS Equipment is to maximise efficiency and safety on New Zealand worksites through specialised lifting and shifting solutions, and they are the company bringing only the best to New Zealand. Telescopic handlers have emerged as the ultimate investment, proving to be the most versatile, efficient and capable heavy-duty machine in lifting and shifting around the world.

APS Equipment is a division of APS Group NZ Ltd, a family owned business established in 1983 and has been selling machinery for over 35 years. Their focused belief in quality, reliability and efficiency in not only their machinery but their relationships has allowed them to develop strong bonds with trusted suppliers worldwide. This enables them to selectively craft their fleet to fulfil the quality equipment demand in the New Zealand market with reliable, low hour, late model machines ensuring your telehandler hire runs smoothly with no downtime.

Their equipment includes the Magni RTH 6.51, the highest rotating telescopic handler in the world, which achieves a lifting height of 51 metres, with a maximum load capacity of six tonnes. It is the perfect solution for all construction or industrial sites requiring best-in-class reach and lifting capacities.

Innovative world leading designs, integrated diagnostics and a touch-screen control display are a few of the features that have seen Magni telehandlers rapidly advance to outperform all other brands on the world market. Magni is currently the number two brand in sales worldwide for Rotating Telescopic Handlers (RTH) models.

With an impressive 50 ton lift, the Magni HTH50.14 is the world’s biggest telehandler. It is designed specifically for work in heavy lift industries, shipping containers, quarries, mining and oil and gas plants. APS Equipment also provide a Magni telehandler with tree cutting attachment, so for more information on Magni telehandlers, telescopic handlers and telehandler hire please go to https://www.apsequipment.co.nz .