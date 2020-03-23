Axiom Training Stress the Importance of Health & Safety Training at Work

In the workplace, health and safety regulations are paramount to the well-being of the employees and the employer, as many hazards are present in today's work environments, and it's the employer's job to keep their employees safe from these hazards. In short, health and safety training is important because it has the capacity to unite employers and employees in the pursuit of a common goal – to create a safe and secure workplace that ensures the safety and success of everyone involved.

Axiom Training cover training for both Health & Safety at Work and the role of the Health & Safety Representative, with the first course covering the core fundamentals of health and safety in the workplace and how these relate to the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015. On course completion, trainees should be able to understand and apply safe and effective workplace health and safety practices including hazard identification and risk assessment. This course can be customised to your work environment through relevant scenarios, policies and procedures.

The second course is an introduction to the role of a Health and Safety Representative under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSWA). Trainees will learn the requirements and obligations of a Health and Safety Representative as required by the HSWA. On course completion, trainees should be able to explain and demonstrate their overall role and function as a Health and Safety Representative in a New Zealand workplace.

Trainees should have prior understanding of the HSWA. Given there may be varying degrees of knowledge of the HSWA, this course includes a range of highly interactive training activities that will assess the experience of a trainee to determine the requirement for a post course activity. Dependent on the trainee's experience, post course activity may be required to complete the unit standard.

