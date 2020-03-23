Beautiful Functional Outdoor Spaces With Dynamic Outdoor Solutions

Dynamic Outdoor Solutions design and build outdoor living spaces that offer protection from the elements, offering complete solutions to turn your outdoor area into beautiful, functional spaces for your whole family to enjoy.

They can provide you with all the benefits of a covered outdoor area, without losing the appeal of the outdoors, with a DynaView transparent roofing system. These high quality, transparent flat panels reduce UV rays and can be installed onto metal or wooden structures.

The ClearVue roofing system is a high quality flat panel design that will make the most out of light, without the weight or cost of glass panels. These panels are made to last, offering a durable, fade-resistant performance for many years, and the lightweight system is easily installed, and requires a lot less structural support than heavier alternatives such as glass.

Not only is ClearVue less expensive to install, but the flexibility of the panels also gives peace of mind and is break resistant in case of eqrthquakes, unlike glass. ClearVue panels are designed to go over existing support structures, which can be either timber or metal, and if you don’t have an existing frame they can design and build one bespoke to your outdoor space.

Finally, the ClearVue Roofing System has been BRANZ appraised which means that it has been tested and approved as being fit for use in New Zealand and that it will comply with the New Zealand Building Code, and it has a 15 Year Full Panel Replacement guarantee.

For functional and stylish outdoor living, and for more information on outdoor living spaces, outdoor blinds Auckland and retractable awnings please go to https://dynamicoutdoorsolutions.co.nz .