College of Midwives - Covid-19 Update

The New Zealand College of Midwives is in regular communication with the Ministry of Health and DHBs regarding advice to pregnant women in relation to COVID-19.
At this stage (3pm, 23 March 2020), this information is available on the College website https://www.midwife.org.nz/midwives/covid-19/
We will update information and provide more detail as things change, and that information is agreed with the Ministry. This is to ensure that accurate, consistent advice is available to the women of New Zealand and their families. The latest Ministry of Health information is available here https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus
Importantly though, midwives are continuing to practice, following health guidelines.
The Ministry of Health has advised the following relating to “place of birth” (subject to change):
Keeping hospital resources for those who need them, remains a focus.
