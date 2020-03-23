Tier-4 For All Your Cloud Computing Needs

Simply put, cloud computing is the delivery of computing services, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics and intelligence over the Internet (the ‘cloud’) to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. You typically pay only for cloud services you use, helping you lower your operating costs, run your infrastructure more efficiently, and scale as your business needs change.

The key advantage of Cloud Computing is its flexibility to quickly scale IT infrastructure up or down depending on business needs. It allows you to move IT related spend from a capex to opex model, and gives you the flexibility to access your applications from wherever there is an internet connection.

Tier4 has its own data centre infrastructure, that allows them to offer virtualised computing resources over the internet. Safe, secure and always available their cloud servers do all the heavy lifting and ensure you are not subject to unpredictable one-off costs to upgrade your own in-house equipment.

They can deliver any software via the cloud, including Microsoft Office applications, plus other productivity services that are internet enabled, such as email and collaboration tools. Using Remote Desktop Gateway Services Tier-4 can internet-enable software that is not designed for cloud computing – ensuring your business users have anytime, anywhere access to their key productivity applications.

They store all your data on remote servers safely within their Auckland data centre, and they maintain, operate and manage the off-site storage, ensuring it is backed up and accessible from any location via the internet. With Tier-4 you can increase data availability and usability, and free-up network bandwidth by taking advantage of their fully managed cloud storage.

Not all clouds are the same, and not one type of cloud computing is right for everyone. Several different models, types and services have evolved to help offer the right solution for your needs, so for more information on IT companies in Auckland, CLOUD SERVICES and IT support Auckland please go to https://tier4.co.nz .