Bring Your Dreams to Live with Classic Builders' Classic Care

Classic Builders know you want a quality, enjoyable building experience that is delivered professionally to your expectations., and they call this Classic Care. Classic Care is about considering you and every other person involved in your build, while being an innovative market leader and delivering a quality home everyone is happy with.

When you build with Classic Builders, you can expect care, and it begins the moment you meet with them. Classic Care define their purpose with a focus on three vital elements; people;innovation;quality, starting with people.

There are many people involved in building a new home and all of them require good communication and process to play their part. Classic Builders’ expectations and timings are clear, so that you know what’s going on from start to finish.

Similarly, innovation is fundamental to how Classic Builders approaches everything. Design, process, technology, materials, fittings, efficiency, sustainability. The building industry is constantly evolving and Classic Builders are continuously looking to evolve and improve with it.

Finally, they say they share a strong commitment to delivering quality in everything they do. Whether it’s the products they offer, their craftsmanship, the relationships they foster, or the experiences they help shape, they always strive for excellence.

Classic Builders care about the experience you have with them, making it their priority. From the very beginning through to your move in day and beyond they are with you. They involve you and keep you fully informed throughout the build process so that you can be confident that your investment is in safe, experienced hands.

As they say at Classic Builders, “We want to build you a quality home that will live and grow with you. A dream we helped bring to life and a place that will hold your fondest memories,” so for more information on please go to http://www.classicbuilders.co.nz .