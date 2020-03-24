Waikato's Choice Rides are the leading provider of quality and comfortable transport services.

As the new kids on the block, Waikato’s Choice Rides are working hard to make sure that they become the number one choice for all your transportation needs.

Choice rides is built on a simple philosophy. it’s all about your choice. It’s your choice of driver, choice of cars and choice of destinations.

Ideal for all your transport needs, Choice Rides offer you comfortable and hassle-free personal Auckland airport transfers, personal drop off and pickup, personal shuttle services, personal transportation to events such as weddings, concerts and sporting events as well as personal transport to popular tourist attractions.

One highlight from their outstanding fleet is the seven-seater “Silver Bullet” It has 60 different ambient light colours, massaging passenger seat in the front and five zone air conditioning.

“All vehicles will be less than two years old and offer the latest safety features available on the market,” comments Mark Potter, General Manger at Choice Rides.

Going above and beyond to provide the very best service to all their customers, all vehicles at choice rides will offer refreshments such as perfectly chilled water or hot water for herbal teas or filtered coffee.

Not only that, but Choice Rides seek out only the best and most professional drivers for their excellent fleet. “Drivers will all be p-endorsed and have driver training above and beyond normal requirements for New Zealand licensing,” says Mark.

“During the difficult times of the coronavirus we are able to offer passengers immediate self-isolation as our service is 1 to 1. This means that no other customers will be in the vehicle,” advises Mark.

Choice Rides offers personal transportation to and from Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Cambridge, Matamata and Te Awamutu.

The team behind choice rides includes Mark Potter, the General Manager and brings two decades of working within the Waikato horse industry. Sandy Dillon is the Marketing Manager who has over a decade of experience in providing tourist attractions in the Rotorua and Waikato markets. As the Managing Director, Richard Hargreaves is the overseer and brings in new ideas.

Contact Choice Cars:

Phone: +64 7 808 0729

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/choicerideswaikato/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choice_ridesnz/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbColtJ6wwFn5wBB8hfCGQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/choice-rides

