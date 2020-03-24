Udy Realty Say Property Maintenance is Good For Business

Udy Realty advise that the July 2020 compliance date is just a few months’ away, when you will need to know and disclose your current level of compliance with the healthy homes’ standards. Most landlords have adjusted and responded well to the standards, and Harcourts welcome the reforms, which have been largely positive.

Harcourts have taken a firm approach with those landlords who have not met their obligations, or didn’t meet them before the July 2019 deadline, and they no longer manage their properties. However, they are fortunate that these landlords are the exception, and that the vast majority are committed to meeting their obligations.

Harcourts’ job as property managers is to protect landlords by identifying and addressing maintenance requirements, and they congratulate landlords who are already planning to meet the healthy homes standards. Being a landlord is being in business, and property maintenance is good for your business.

The RTA (Residential Tenancy Act) states, “The landlord shall provide and maintain the premises in a reasonable state of repair, having regard to the age and character of the premises, and the period in which the premises are likely to remain habitable and available for residential purposes.”

Landlords who adhere to this premise will have fewer vacancies and attract the best tenants. By including insulation statements, healthy homes statements and insurance statements in Tenancy Agreements, tenants are well informed about their rights and responsibilities under the RTA. The inclusion of these statements also ensures that landlords and their property managers are engaging in better conversations with tenants.

Harcourts' Property Managers maintain a high professional standard and enjoy working with landlords who are committed to maintaining their rental properties, not only to protect their investment, but also the health and wellbeing of their tenants. The Property Manager's job is to act professionally in the best interests of the landlord and the landlord's investment.