Emergency Prevention Through Secondary Containment with All Round Safety

Secondary containment is defined as a means of surrounding one or more primary storage containers to collect any hazardous material spillage in the event of loss of integrity or container failure. The threshold quantities above which secondary containment is required depend on the hazard classification of the substance and the size of the container.

By containing a spill and enabling its recovery, the secondary containment systems can prevent a potential emergency from escalating to a point where the staff at the site, the public, or the environment is at risk.

Dalton International is the New Zealand agent for UltraTech, the premier provider of environmental compliance products, and stock the most extensive range of secondary spill containment products in New Zealand, to help you meet your secondary containment requirements under the HSNO Act. All UltraTech rotational molded products come with an industry leading 5 year warranty so you can rest assured that your investment will provide trouble free peace of mind for years to come.

A common question from businesses evaluating their secondary containment needs is “what’s the difference between Spill Decks and Spill Pallets?” Most businesses are familiar with Spill Pallets which typically contain around 250L and allow you to store 2-4 drums on them and will capture spills or leaks.

Ultra-Spill Decks come in 1, 2, and 4 drum models. They differ from Spill Pallets in that they have a very low profile, about the same height as a wooden pallet.

At just 146mm high, the Ultra-Spill Decks offer a major benefit over standard spill pallets. Firstly, drum tops are at a lower, more user-friendly height, which is useful when decanting into drums. But most importantly, the low profile makes getting drums on and off a breeze, without the need for a forklift. There are three easy ways to get drums on and off:

Using a pallet jack to place your wooden pallet with drums on, next to the Ultra-Spill Deck, then simply roll them across from the wooden pallet to the spill deck which is at the same height.

Simply roll the drum up to the Ultra-SpillDeck, place the edge of the drum and roll it up on to the deck.

Use a drum trolley in conjunction with an optional ramp to push the trolley and drum up onto the Ultra-Spill Deck.

To find out more about safety shops Auckland, safety vests NZ and protective clothing please go to https://www.allroundsafety.co.nz .