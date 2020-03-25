Girl Next Door Say Chino Pants Big For Autumn

Chino pants are flying off the shelves at Girl Next Door, as autumn weather beckons, and they have a fabulous example in the Elm Adelyn Chino Pant in navy. The must have pant for the season is the Adelyn Chino, made from pigment dyed soft stretch drill and featuring a comfy rib waist band. Consider this to be your ‘go to’ style for autumn and roll up the cuff for an on trend look.

Also featuring this autumn are straight leg jeans and pants, encapsulated in the Home Lee Weekender Jean Grey Wash. This is the same Weekender style you all know and

love in a new awesome Grey wash with Neon Pink top stitching on the back pocket to nicely mix it up. True to size for a comfortable fit. These can be worn high on the waist or on the hips, with an elastic waist with drawstring and pockets.

Girl Next Door also advise that their new LTB and Mavi Jeans will both be released in March, introducing the Mavi Romee Used Vintage Crop jean. This is the new cropped, relaxed leg for autumn, featuring a wide leg and unfinished hem detailing. This pair has a high-rise and vintage wash.

Then there is the Mavi Allissa Ankle Jean. The Alissa Ankle is Mavi's popular cropped high waisted skinny, featuring a long lean fit and contoured high rise keeping you comfortably held in.

The Alissa Ankle Light Indigo Gold Lux Move is made from a mid to light denim consisting of a special environmentally-friendly Tencel fabric ensuring a soft and comfortable fit that holds you in.

LTB have the Tanya Jean Black Wash, the Beccy Jean Elsie Wash and the Beccy Ankle Jean by LTB. This is a stretchy and form fitting, mid-rise jean with a thicker waistband, and slim leg ankle jean. Features detailed stitching on back pockets that are rounded a bit that gives great shape once on. This is a BEST SELLER and very flattering jean!!!

The LTB Marle X Faith Wash is always a favourite and Girl Next Door can now offer you three washes. They are a baggy fit, featuring tapered legs, front pockets with buttonhole detailing, back pockets, side panels and knee darts. Some customers prefer to downsize and wear high rise and fitted.