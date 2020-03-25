Anthem Homes Talk About The Advantages of New Build v Existing House Buy

When the time comes to buy a home, you'll be faced with a number of critical decisions, and chief among these is the choice between buying a newly built home or purchasing an existing property. On the face of it, it may seem like a simple decision. Newly built homes deliver some definite advantages to the home owner. You can choose the floor plan you prefer, and start out life in your new home with up to date amenities and state of the art appliances. Anthem Homes’ experienced architectural technicians take pride in ensuring your home is custom tailored to suit your lifestyle.

Anthem Homes’ range of proven house designs have all the bases covered. These plans are designed to help you start planning your dream, and can be modified to suit your needs, budget and style. You can select your desired plan and have their design team add your personal touches to make your home your own.

However, existing properties offer a bit more flexibility for the buyer, both in cost and location, but they have their own disadvantages to consider. Financing can sometimes be difficult to secure, and there is frankly more competition for the choicest real estate.

All in all, there's much to consider when choosing between a newly built home and a resale property, and it is important to look at all of the variables before making any final decisions. If you're in the market for a new home a chat with the team at Anthem Homes should help you decide which option best suits your situation, and will hopefully help guide you to the home of your dreams.

