Active Security Continues Providing Professional Security Services During the COVID-19 Lockdown

AUCKLAND

As New Zealand moves into lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Active Security continues to provide protection across a number of industries concerned about the safety of their premises and equipment during this time. Regarded as an essential service by the Government, Active Security is committed to the nationwide effort to protect New Zealand from the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak and is following the strict guidelines in-place during this period.

Physical security grants peace of mind to businesses and individuals that are unable to be onsite during this time. While it is clear that the majority of the country is taking the new measures seriously, the risks of theft and vandalism may still remain in certain cases and as such, Active Security’s experts are able to provide solutions to eliminate the chance of crime taking place over the next few weeks.

The Active Security team has provided comprehensive security services in the Auckland region for over fifteen years and is continuing to carry out their commitment to excellence in safeguarding property and assets throughout this uncertain time. From alarm system responses to 24/7 static guards, their team performs every task with the utmost care and attention to their customers’ needs. Working with Active Security guarantees support and protection in this challenging situation.

For a free quote or a conversation about how Active Security can assist you in protecting your business, home, or property during this time, please contact them by calling 0800 422 848 or by visiting their website: https://active-security.co.nz/. Their friendly team is on-hand to answer any questions you may have about their service.