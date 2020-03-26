New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants, Agsafe NZ Ltd are helping farmers protect against COVID-19.

With New Zealand moving into National Alert Level 4 in response to COVID-19, the primary industries have been included on the list of essential services. Waikato-based expert farm safety and rural consultancy company AgSafe NZ, are here to help farmers get through their tough times.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is now asking for assurances from industries that their processes protect workers and the public by limiting interactions and reducing the potential spread of COVID-19. Agsafe are committed to doing all that they can to support the sector through this process.

“Farmers are facing unprecedent issues with COVID-19, At Agsafe we are here to help farmers navigate these difficult times,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe NZ Ltd. AgSafe NZ specialises in consulting with the rural, equine and racing sectors to prepare hazard management programmes and safety plans.

Current particulars on what specifically is considered a 'support service' is still developing but the current list of key services includes (but is not limited to):

Livestock and primary produce transporters.

Veterinary service providers.

Feed/Fodder transporters.

Feed and supplement manufacturers, processors, suppliers and stores.

Manufacturers and distributors of animal medicines.

Pet shops and services.

Animal control.

Fertiliser manufacture and distribution.

Workers caring for animals in containment.

The Mycoplasma bovis programme.

“Also included are rural contractors who are providing essential services that cannot be deferred over the next four weeks, especially for animal welfare purposes e.g. artificial insemination technicians; stock agents managing and directing stock movements; winter re-grassing for feed; fertiliser supply and application; shearing where necessary for animal welfare,” advises Jim.

Registration with MPI is required by 5pm Friday 27th March for farmers with more than five people. You can register here: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/covid-19-essential-primary-sector-service-registration/

Contact AgSafe NZ Ltd:

Phone: 027-2872886

Email: jamestfindlay@gmail.com

Website: http://agsafe.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AgSafe-NZ-1618713161733239/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: https://www.mediapa.co.n

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA