Drainage TV Welcome Their New Staff Member

Drainage TV are very happy to advise that Ricardo has come on board as their fifth operator , expanding their team yet again, to meet growing demand. Ricardo has worked for Drainage TV for the last two years in the school holidays to gain experience, and has accepted a full time position as a CCTV operator. Please join Managing Director, Sallie Norman and the team in welcoming Ricardo to the Drainage TV team.

As Sallie explains, “Although the staff of Drainage TV Ltd don’t have to have trade qualifications, they all do, They are registered drainlayers and qualified CCTV operators. This is part of the company’s emphasis on quality”.

Drainage TV’s equipment too has been a major factor in the team being able to attend to drainage inspection jobs on time and in difficult terrain, and their camera systems are fully portable, which means they can easily access manholes wherever they may be – in a backyard or down a gully - and it’s so much more cost effective for clients.

The versatility of their inspection concept and range of camera sizes and mobility units enables inspections to be carried out almost everywhere, and as Sallie says, they can even fly the units to locations. Recently they’ve been to Great Barrier Island with their cameras, so there really are very few jobs that they are not able to tackle.

CCTV drainage inspection is the company’s speciality and they carry out the work for a range of clients from surveyors and architects, to housing companies, home buyers, builders and drainlayers. New drains require inspection to determine if they are compliant with regulations and correctly laid, while clients may need to ascertain the condition and location of existing drains.

Sallie concludes, “We have achieved a great deal in the past thirteen years, but we are always striving to do better and looking to the future. – but making sure we are number one in Auckland is our current priority”, so for more information on CCTV drain inspections, unblocking shower drains, root cutting and smoke testing please go to www.drainagetv.co.nz .